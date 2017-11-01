2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Colorado Walmart

THORNTON, Colo. — Two men were killed and one woman was injured Wednesday night in a shooting a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado, police said.
It happened at 9900 Grant Street in Thornton in the early evening. Responding officers evacuated the store.
Police in Thornton announced the shooting in a tweet Wednesday evening and advised people to stay away from the area. Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store.
No other information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
39.868041 -104.971924