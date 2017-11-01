2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Colorado Walmart

THORNTON, Colo. — Two men were killed and one woman was injured Wednesday night in a shooting a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado, police said.

It happened at 9900 Grant Street in Thornton in the early evening. Responding officers evacuated the store.

Police in Thornton announced the shooting in a tweet Wednesday evening and advised people to stay away from the area. Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Shopper sent me video of empty Walmart after customers evacuated after shooting at Thornton Walmart- 9900 Grant St.@KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/4XpssLo21r — Gregory Nieto (@greg_nieto) November 2, 2017

We continue to see emergency vehicles racing both north and south on I-25. We’re getting closer to scene of reported Walmart shooting — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) November 2, 2017

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Thornton Walmart employees used shopping carts to shield themselves in parking lot from shooter!@KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/CrjZPCGG26 — Gregory Nieto (@greg_nieto) November 2, 2017

No longer active shooter. Active crime scene. People are worried sick about loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ZB1FEiR6sS — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) November 2, 2017

PIO on scene. Media should stage on E. 98th Ave, east of Grant St. (2) confirmed deceased adult males, (1) adult female transported pic.twitter.com/HU4YcZ2Wlz — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017