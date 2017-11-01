Donate to the Food For All holiday food drive
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Colorado Walmart

Posted 6:51 PM, November 1, 2017, by and , Updated at 07:26PM, November 1, 2017

THORNTON, Colo. — Two men were killed and one woman was injured Wednesday night in a shooting a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado, police said.

It happened at 9900 Grant Street in Thornton in the early evening. Responding officers evacuated the store.

Police in Thornton announced the shooting in a tweet Wednesday evening and advised people to stay away from the area. Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.