League names Russell Wilson NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Posted 8:34 AM, November 1, 2017, by , Updated at 08:42AM, November 1, 2017

SEATTLE, WA – OCTOBER 29: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks passes against the Houston Texans at CenturyLink Field on October 29, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Seahawks quarterback Russell wilson is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week!

Wilson’s performance on Sunday against the Houston Texans earned him his 6th career player of the week award. That’s the second most in franchise history — just one behind Shaun Alexander.

Wilson accumulated 479 total yards of offense in the 41 – 38 win against Houston. He completed 26 of 41 passes averaging 11 yards.

He threw four touchdowns and one interception, and rushed four times for 30 yards.

