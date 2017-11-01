League names Russell Wilson NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Seahawks quarterback Russell wilson is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week!

Wilson’s performance on Sunday against the Houston Texans earned him his 6th career player of the week award. That’s the second most in franchise history — just one behind Shaun Alexander.

Russell Wilson’s 6 career Player of the Week Awards are the 2nd most in franchise history (Shaun Alexander, 7) pic.twitter.com/UBAibGZ4pI — Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) November 1, 2017

Wilson accumulated 479 total yards of offense in the 41 – 38 win against Houston. He completed 26 of 41 passes averaging 11 yards.

He threw four touchdowns and one interception, and rushed four times for 30 yards.

