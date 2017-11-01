× Detective: Seabeck mom admits to strangling son to death on Halloween after praying on it

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives say a Seabeck mother admitted to strangling her son to death on Halloween after praying about it.

The 9-year-old Kitsap County boy died of “obvious homicidal violence” and his mother was arrested Tuesday, Kitsap County sheriff’s deputy Scott Wilson said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's the account of what happened according to court documents obtained by Q13 News:

Ryan Rosales' father was taking a shower around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday. When he got out, he smelled gas.

The father went into the kitchen and found all four burners on the stove were on with the caps taken off. He confronted the boy's mother, Amber James, who denied turning on the gas. He noticed scratches on her neck.

The father then opened the windows of the home to vent the gas. He went to check on his son and give him a kiss, and noticed the boy was cold to the touch and unresponsive. The father called 911 and began CPR.

Paramedics were unable to revive the boy, and he died at the scene. Medics thought something was suspicious and deputies were called to the home in a rural area outside Silverdale near Wildcat Lake.

James was detained and taken to the sheriff's office in Port Orchard for questioning. Detectives said she had cloves of garlic, two lighters and a small vial of "holy water" at the time. She told the detective she used the water to "say a prayer for my baby."

Detectives said there were writings on the wall including the words: "Harvest," "Spaywar," "Greed kills," "sex trade," "God is coming," "No pedo," and "Michael=Devil." James told detectives she had been watching conspiracy videos on YouTube related to politics and chemtrails, and thought she was being followed.

Investigators decided to take her to a nearby hospital for a mental evaluation and treatment of injuries to her neck.

"While at the hospital and unsolicited by Deputy Trout, Amber told Deputy Trout that she needed to save her son from people that were after us, needed to protect him. She had described (the boy) as the best kid in the world. She stated she had prayed, thought about it, cried and then put her hands around his throat so he couldn't breathe any longer. Amber then asked Deputy Trout, how do I explain to someone why I just ... killed my kid? What is a good explanation of that? I killed my ... kid. Deputy Trout state Amber did not cry or have any tears."

James told a mental health worker that she received the red mark on her left hand when her son fought back.

The 47-year-old mother is being held in Kitsap County jail and faces a charge of second-degree murder. Bail was initially set at $1 million. James was expected to make her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.