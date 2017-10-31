× Seattle man wanted after allegedly shooting at his ex and her boyfriend

King County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find Stephan Lee Donaldson.

A $500,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The 33 year old Seattle man is accused of trying to shoot the mother of his two children and her boyfriend.

Deputies say he fired 5 shots at their vehicle Sunday morning in Auburn.

Neither victim was shot but deputies say 3 bullets hit the driver’s side ‘B and C’ pillars and had they penetrated fully or struck the glass, they could have easily been seriously injured or killed.

Detectives recovered one of the bullets at the scene and say they found the same Federal brand .38 caliber ammunition in Donaldson’s home when they served a search warrant.

They also say surveillance video of the incident helped identify Donaldson and the Gold Honda Odyssey minivan he was allegedly driving at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors have charged him with Assault 1st Degree Domestic Violence, Assault 1st Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree.

If you can tell deputies where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Call the hot line anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone or submit the info at www.p3tips.com.