Seahawks restructure trade after Jeremy Lane reportedly fails physical

SEATTLE – It looks like Jeremy Lane is staying in Seattle after all.

Lane, the cornerback who was set to go to the Houston Texans as part of a trade for offensive tackle Duane Brown, failed his physical Tuesday, according to several reports.

Brown is apparently still coming to the Seahawks, however.

Jeremy Lane failed his physical with Houston, per source. Trade now amended: Duane Brown and a 2018 5th for Seattle’s 2018 3rd and 2019 2nd. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

The deal as originally designed would’ve sent Lane to Houston, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2018 and a second-round pick in 2019, in exchange for Brown.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Instead, the Seahawks will send a third-round pick in 2018 and a second-round pick in 2019 to the Texans, and will get Brown and 2018 fifth-rounder in return.

New Duane Brown trade details per John McClain: Seahawks get:

Duane Brown

2018 - 5th Rd pick Texans get:

2018 - 3rd Rd pk

2019 - 2nd Rd pk — Jayson Braddock (@JaysonBraddock) October 31, 2017

There’s no immediate word on the salary cap implications for the Seahawks, who already restructured Russell Wilson’s contract to make room for Brown and will now have to pay the remainder of Lane’s contract as well.