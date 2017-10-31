× Police: Lakewood man calls friend, says he killed roommate over rent money

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after a man called his friend saying he “screwed up.”

Lakewood police Lt. Chris Lawler says around 10:15 p.m. Monday, someone called 911 to say they received a disturbing call from a friend. The caller said the friend admitted to killing his roommate during an argument over rent money. He then asked the friend to come over to remove the body. The friend refused, and the man said he would kill himself.

The friend told dispatchers where the man lives and officers were sent to a mobile home park in the 6500 block of 150th St. SW in Lakewood.

SWAT responded and surrounded the unit. When officers entered the home, they found two bodies — the victim, a 49-year-old man, and the suspect, a 47-year-old man.

The suspect appeared to have taken his own life.

No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.