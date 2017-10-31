× Mother arrested after 9-year-old Seabeck boy dies of ‘obvious homicidal violence,’ deputies say

SEABECK, Wash. – A 9-year-old Seabeck died of “obvious homicidal violence” and his mother was arrested Tuesday, Kitsap County sheriff’s deputy Scott Wilson said.

The mother was booked into Kitsap County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, with initial bail set at $1 million. Q13 News isn’t naming the 47-year-old woman because she hasn’t been charged with a crime.

Deputies were called to a home in Seabeck early Tuesday. Paramedics were unable to revive the boy, and he died at the scene.

Deputies felt something was off, so they began an investigation and obtained a search warrant.

Eventually the coroner was called in, and made the determination that the child died of homicidal violence. The coroner’s office will perform an autopsy Wednesday morning to make an official determination.

The child’s mother and father, who aren’t married, were in the house at the time. The boy was found in his bedroom.

No further details were released.