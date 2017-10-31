× Mother accused of killing children in oven a no-show in court

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A mother charged with killing her two young sons by placing them in an oven and turning it on was expected to appear in court on Monday but was not at the appearance.

Investigators say 24 year-old Lamora Williams put her sons, ages two and one, into an oven and turned it on. The toddlers, 1-year-old Jakarter Penn and 2-year-old Keyounte Penn, had burns on their bodies when police found them at the Oakland City West End Apartments in Atlanta.

Lamora Williams’ family said she struggled most of her life with mental issues and may have been dealing with postpartum at the time of the incident.

It’s a tragedy which her sister thinks could have been prevented.

“She had issues and the fact that the state failed her, that’s a problem,” said Tabitha Hollingworth.

Plus, family say the writing was on the wall. She routinely left her children home alone and had even attempted to cut her wrists.

Wearing dark sunglasses to hide her tears, Brenda Williams is saddened, but not surprised that her daughter is now charged with murder.

“Mora wasn’t right, she hasn’t been right and what happened three months ago, that the kids father left her, I told him something tragic is going to happen. She’s going to do something to those kids, she’s going to do something to herself,” said Brenda Williams.

Williams is charged with two counts of murder and one count of cruelty to children in the first degree. Her next court appearance is scheduled for November 8.