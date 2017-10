× Log truck driver killed in single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The driver of a logging truck died Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 west of Port Angeles.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office says the driver crossed the centerline and struck a guardrail about 6:15 a.m.

It’s unclear why the driver lost control of his truck.

Both lanes of U.S. Highway 101 was shut down for several hours while troopers investigated the crash.