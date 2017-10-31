× Eight people sickened at Normandy Park sub shop, health officials say

NORMANDY PARK, Wash. — Health officials are investigating to see if norovirus sickened eight people at a Subway Restaurant in Normandy Park.

According to Public Health – Seattle King County, officials learned on Oct. 25 that eight people from two different groups became ill after eating at the same sub shop.

“We do not have laboratory confirmation of the etiology, but symptoms are suggestive of norovirus. Often in norovirus outbreaks, no laboratory testing is done. The exact food item that caused the illness has not yet been identified, though this is not uncommon for norovirus outbreaks where multiple food items may be contaminated.”

All patients had symptoms including vomiting, nausea and diarrhea associated with the Subway, officials said.

Here is more info from Public Health on norovirus:

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that frequently spreads person-to-person and is often associated with food. Norovirus illness often has a sudden onset of nausea and vomiting and/or watery diarrhea with cramps. A low grade fever, chills, and body aches sometimes occur. Norovirus rarely causes severe complications. Dehydration is the most common complication, particularly among young children and the elderly. No vaccine is available for norovirus. General advice for reducing risk of contracting norovirus: Wash hands, cutting boards, and counters used for food preparation immediately after use to avoid cross contaminating other foods.

Wash hands thoroughly with soap after using the bathroom or changing diapers, and before preparing any food or eating.

Wait at least 48 hours after the last episode of vomiting and/or diarrhea before preparing any food for others.