Donate to the Food For All holiday food drive

As the holidays approach, Q13 FOX is teaming with Les Schwab Tire Centers and Food Lifeline to bring food to local families.

Hunger is invisible; one in seven people in Washington rely on their local food bank for meals.

From Nov. 1 — Nov. 18, bring your non-perishable food items to any Western Washington Les Schwab Tire Center, or make a monetary donation to Food Lifeline here.

A $1 donation can provide four meals. Donations will provide meals not just during the holidays, but in the months after.

Here’s a list of most needed items: