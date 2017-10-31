Deputies investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 9-year-old boy in Seabeck

SEABECK, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies said Tuesday were investigating the “suspicious death” of a 9-year-old boy.

Deputy Scott Wilson told Q13 News that a call came into 911 just before 7:00 a.m. that CPR was being performed on a child at a home in the 11400 block of Symes Rd NW near Seabeck.

Wilson said paramedics arrived to take over CPR, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. That’s when the sheriff’s office was called to the home.

Few details were immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of 9 year old boy at a home in Seabeck. #9https://t.co/w8bJK5XWGG pic.twitter.com/VlBkMvlkQH — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) October 31, 2017