× 19-year-old shot in the head in Everett, person of interest taken into custody

EVERETT, Wash. – The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man was shot just before 1 p.m. in the 12400 block of Admiralty Way in Everett.

He was rushed to Harborview Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head.

A person of interest was taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex, according to police.

A firearm was recovered.

This is still an active investigation and we’ll update this article when more information becomes available.