14-year-old boy shot in Burien; police searching for suspects
BURIEN – A 14-year-old boy was shot in Burien on Tuesday night, King County sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West said.
The boy was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police responded to a call of shots fired at about 10:15 p.m. in front of a laundromat near 136th and Ambaum Blvd. When the arrived, the boy was sitting in a truck outside.
Police said two people were seen running from the area, but they didn’t have descriptions of them.
No more information was immediately available.