× 14-year-old boy shot in Burien; police searching for suspects

BURIEN – A 14-year-old boy was shot in Burien on Tuesday night, King County sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West said.

The boy was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at about 10:15 p.m. in front of a laundromat near 136th and Ambaum Blvd. When the arrived, the boy was sitting in a truck outside.

Police said two people were seen running from the area, but they didn’t have descriptions of them.

No more information was immediately available.