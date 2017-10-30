× Tacoma Police searching for gunman who killed JBLM soldier, wounded wife

Tacoma, Wa – Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of a 22 year old JBLM soldier.

Detectives say at 1:40am on Sunday October 29th, 2017, Daquan Foster, who you see pictured was shot and killed by an unidentified suspect in the parking lot of the Latitude 84 nightclub, located in the 8400 block of S. Hosmer St. in Tacoma.

Detectives say Foster and his wife were walking out of the nightclub when unidentified suspect(s) confronted him. A suspect pulled out a handgun during an exchange of words and fired several shots at the victim and his wife as they ran away. Foster was struck multiple times and later died at a hospital. The victim’s wife was also struck by a bullet; she suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Foster was originally from New York state, was married and a father to a young child.

Detectives are looking for any information on the dispute and/or information on any suspicious persons or vehicles seen in the area of Latitude 84 that may be involved in the homicide.

You can remain completely anonymous.

Call Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and charges in the case.