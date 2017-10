Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks has traded for offensive tackle Duane Brown, a source tells ESPN.

Brown currently plays for the Houston Texans and was actually in Seattle on Sunday for the Seahawks game against the Texans.

The details of the trade have not been disclosed and there's no word on a corresponding move.

However, the NFL's Ian Rapoport reports that cornerback Jeremy Lane was informed of a trade. Rapoport also reports that a 3rd round draft pick may have also been on the table.