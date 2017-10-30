× More survivors come forward as public figures share sex assault, abuse stories

RENTON, Wash. — As more and more people come forward in the “Me Too” campaign, it is inspiring other survivors to get support.

The King County Sexual Assault Resource Center confirms it’s seen an increase in phone calls over the last two weeks.

“Campaigns like that do have an impact when survivors start to think about it and they want to reach out for services,” said DeAnn Yamamoto, the Deputy Executive Director for the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center (KCSARC).

She said hearing personal stories from public figures has motivated other survivors to come forward and get the support they’re looking for.

The King County Sexual Assault Resource Center (KCSARC) provides men, women and children a full range of services, including a 24-hour Resource line as well as advocacy, therapy and family services.

If you need support or are looking for more information about the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center you can talk to someone by calling their 24-hour Resource Line at 888.99.VOICE or visit their website: www.kcsarc.org/gethelp.