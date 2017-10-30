× Missing vulnerable teen from Spokane may be heading to Tacoma

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies are attempting to locate a missing vulnerable teen believed to be heading to the Tacoma area.

18-year-old Juliette Whitehead in from North Spokane County.

The sheriff’s office says Whitehead left Mead High School on foot at about 2:40 p.m. Monday but didn’t arrive at her caregiver’s.

Whitehead recently turned 18 but police say she functions at a 10-year-old level.

The sheriff’s office says Whitehead has wanted to possibly go to the Tacoma/Gig Harbor area.

Whitehead is described as an 18-year-old white female, approximately 5’09”, thin build with bleached brown (almost orange) short-spikey hair. She was last seen wearing a brown/orange leather coat and may have a green backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Juliette Whitehead or knows of her location is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10146180.