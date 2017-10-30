Jimmyquake nearly lives up to Beastquake, seismic sensors show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – The Jimmyquake wasn’t quite as big as the Beastquake, but it was still pretty impressive.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network said its seismic sensors across the street from CenturyLink Field showed the ground shaking several times during the Seattle Seahawks’ insane 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans, though none quite measured up to Marshawn Lynch’s infamous 2011 run.

“It was not quite as big as the original Beastquake, but it was close,” said research engineer Doug Gibbons.

The largest tremor came on Jimmy Graham’s game-winning touchdown in the final seconds, Gibbons said.

“There are several other plays which show shaking, like the Paul Richardson catch two plays before and the final interception by Richard Sherman, but the Wilson to Graham touchdown with 21 seconds left was the largest signal of the day and definitely the largest detectable signal of the season,” he said.

The ground shook for nearly 45 seconds after the catch.