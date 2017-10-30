Gig Harbor woman sentenced after stepson died when she accidentally gave him wrong medicine

TACOMA, Wash. – A Gig Harbor woman was sentenced Friday in the death of her 15-year-old stepson, who died after she accidentally gave him the wrong medicine.

A judge sentenced Karen Inskip to 15 months in prison, plus 18 months of community custody in the death of Dylan Creighton.

According to court documents, Inkskip meant to give Creighton medicine for his ADHD on June 23, 2016. Instead, she mistakenly give him morphine.

Prosecutors said Inskip didn’t call for help for 12 hours after Creighton was unresponsive. She said she thought she’d accidentally given him ocycodone rather than morphine.