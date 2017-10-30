× Former Huskies star Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at 30

Former University of Washington defensive end Daniel Te’o Nesheim, who left the Huskies in 2009 as their all-time sacks leader, is dead at the age of 30, Q13 News has confirmed.

Honolulu’s KITV-ABC cited multiple sources in reporting Te’o Nesheim’s death, though there was no official word on the details of his death.

Te’o Nesheim was a captain on the team, and was named the Huskies’ defensive MVP in 2007. During his career at UW, he recorded 194 tackles and 30 sacks.

Te’o Nesheim was drafted in the third round of the 2010 draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, and spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 and 2013.