Court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy

(CNN) — A federal judge in Washington blocked the Trump administration Monday from enforcing parts of its transgender military ban.

Trump announced in an August memo that he intended to reverse course on a 2016 policy that allowed troops to serve openly as transgender individuals. He said he would order a return to the policy prior to June 2016, under which service members could be discharged for being transgender.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly held that the plaintiffs “have established that they will be injured by these directives, due both to the inherent inequality they impose, and the risk of discharge and denial of accession that they engender. ”

She blocked provisions having to do with accession and retention directives — meaning directives concerning joining and retaining military personnel.

The government had argued that the lawsuit was premature and moved to dismiss the case because the policy is still subject to review.