Washington state couple sentenced to 60 days in jail for animal cruelty

DEER PARK, Wash. — A Deer Park couple has been sentenced to jail after nearly 40 dogs and some cats were removed from their property.

Theresa and Thomas Hostetler on Friday each received a sentence of 60 days in jail with 304 days suspended.

Both pleaded guilty to several counts of animal cruelty, and Thomas Hostetler also pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Animal rescue workers called it one of the worst cases of animal abuse they have ever seen.

Officials say embedded collars, skin infections and untreated wounds were among the life-threatening health problems discovered.

The couple is not allowed to own animals for two years except for one cat.