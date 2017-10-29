‘This day belonged to believing’: Seahawks lead NFC West after wild win over Texans

SEATTLE – Deshaun Watson was epically good.

Seattle’s run game was epically bad.

Somehow, someway, neither of those things mattered as Russell Wilson put on a masterful show to guide a last-minute comeback and lead the Seattle Seahawks to a wild 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans at CenturyLInk Field on Sunday.

Where to start with this one? How about the last two minutes of the game, in which the Seahawks marched 80 yards down the field and capped it off with an 18-yard touchdown to put the game away, minutes after all seemed lost thanks to a 72-yard touchdown pass from Watson to DeAndre Hopkins.

“Shoot, it took us three plays to go 80 yards and win the football game,” coach Pete Carroll said after the game.

The cherry on top? Richard Sherman’s second interception of the game, sealing the win with :07 left in the fourth quarter.

“This day belonged to believing,” Carroll said. “We practice believing.”

It was a mind-boggling ending that leaves the Seahawks (5-2) in first place of the NFC West with two of their next three games coming at home. It also left Seattle in a much better place to address some glaring problems that plagued it for much of the game.

Let’s start with that run game. The Seahawks managed just 33 yards on the ground, with 31 of those coming from quarterback Russell Wilson – mostly as he ran for his life to keep the Seahawks alive in the fourth quarter. At one point midway through the fourth quarter, Seattle was sitting on negative-1 yard of total rushing.

And what to say about Watson’s performance? The rookie put on a show for the ages, becoming the first NFL quarterback in history with 400 or more passing yards, four passing touchdowns and 55 or more rushing yards. His final numbers: he completed 19 of 30 passes for 402 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions, and rushed eight times for 67 yards.

If you want to give somebody a cigar, give it to Wilson: He completed 26-of-41 passes for a whopping 452 yards and four touchdowns.

Paul Richardson had two of those TD grabs on his way to six catches for 105 yards. Tyler Lockett had six catches of his own for 121 yards, and Doug Baldwin had six catches for 54 yard, and Graham had four catches for 39 yards and two touchdowns.

The Seahawks return to action next Sunday with a 1:05 p.m. game against the Washington Redskins at CenturyLink Field.