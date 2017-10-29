× Two injured in shooting near Washington State University campus

PULLMAN — The Pullman Police Department is investigating a shooting near the Washington State University campus.

The incident happened off of the Pullman campus on Duncan Lane early Sunday morning.

Police said two people received non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

The suspect is still at large. The Washington State University Police Department is assisting Pullman police and the investigation.

The University notified the the Pullman campus community of the incident through automated telephone and email alerts.