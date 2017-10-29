× One killed, one hurt in Tacoma shooting

TACOMA — A man is dead and a woman has minor injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to Tacoma Police Department, officers responded at about 1:40 a.m. to the 8400 block of South Hosmer Street. Officials said the shooting is believed to have happened in a parking lot near several hotels and business.

No weapons were recovered at the scene.

Police said the man and woman, both in their 20s, were transported to Tacoma General Hospital where the man was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any suspect information, and investigators are still looking into this incident.