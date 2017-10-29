Meet Robin! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Meet Robin! She is an 8-year-old American Eskimo with the happiest smile.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's 'Why Not Me Pets' campaign to help Robin find a forever home.

Robin prefers going on walks and doing agility, so apartment life is not for her. She needs a fenced yard for her to run around in.

She loves to work for a treat and hang out with you, but she does take a bit to warm up.

Robin is healthy and does not have any specific medical needs. However she does really shine as the only pet in her life.

If you are interested in adopting Robin you can head to the Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville. Adoption hours are 12-6 p.m., Wednesday - Sunday. You can also check out their website, homewardpet.org.