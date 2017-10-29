LIVE UPDATES: Houston Texans at Seattle Seahakws

SEATTLE – Things are suddenly looking really good for the Seattle Seahawks.

After surviving tough road games at New York and Los Angeles, the Seahawks (4-2) return home Sunday for their first game at CenturyLink Field in almost a month, facing off with the Houston Texans (3-3) in the first game of a stretch in which they play three of four at home.

The Seahawks will be looking to find some consistency on offense – and, perhaps, finally score a touchdown in the first quarter – as they enter the thick of the regular season. They’ll have to do it against a tough Texans defense, which is No. 6 in the NFL with 1,863 yards allowed so far.

Stay on this page for live updates, stats & commentary, and be sure to tune in to Q13 FOX after tonight’s World Series game for our Gameday postgame show: