Everett officials defend bikini barista ban in court filing

EVERETT, Wash. — The city of Everett has filed paperwork in federal court defending its bikini baristas ban that is currently not being enforced.

The Daily Herald reports that the city in documents filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle in the last week say the ban would interfere with the city’s ability to enforce its laws.

The city says the bikini barista coffee stands have a history of prostitution, sexual assault and masturbation along with the exploitation of the bikini baristas.

Seven bikini baristas and the owner of a chain of coffee stands called “Hillbilly Hotties” sued the city in September.

The lawsuit says the ban passed by the Everett City Council deny bikini-stand employees the ability to communicate through their attire, are vague and confusing, and unlawfully target women.