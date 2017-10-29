× Both drivers in Pierce Co. crash were pregnant and not wearing seat belts, troopers say

TACOMA, Wash. — Four people were injured, including two children in a car crash on SR 167 at River Road E Sunday afternoon.

The details of the crash have not been released, but Washington State Patrol Trooper Brooke Bova said the four people injured were in the same car and not wearing seat belts.

Bova said a passenger was rushed to the hospital and needed surgery.

A 3-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy inside the car were released from the hospital with only a few scrapes and cuts.

And a driver was evaluated at a hospital and also determined to be OK.

Bova said both drivers involved in the crash were pregnant women and they were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The accident caused significant delays on SR 167 Sunday.

Some of the roughest calls we go to involve kids. Please rember to buckle them up, car seats and boosters need to be restrained to the seat. pic.twitter.com/Gcb9VI2Rgb — Riverside Fire (@Piercefire14) October 29, 2017