Teenager shot at house party

EVERETT– At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Everett police responded to a residence near the intersection of 35th Street and Kromer Avenue.

Police say a male teenager was shot.

He was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

Police also say there appeared to be a house party happening during the time of the shooting.

The suspect or suspects allegedly left the area in a vehicle.

Investigators spoke with several witnesses, but no suspect information has been released.