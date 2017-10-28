× No. 12 Washington faces UCLA following bye week

SEATTLE– No. 12 Washington is back from its bye week and will be hosting UCLA.

Saturday will be its first game since losing to Arizona State, 7-13 on October 14. It was the first time the team failed to score more than 30 points in a game all season.

The Huskies defense faces a tall task, the team is expected to be without two of their starting cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Jordan Miller due to injury.

UCLA Quarterback Josh Rosen enters the game ranked first in the Pac-12 Conference in passing yards per game (374.3) and total offense (371.0).

However on the defensive side, UCLA ranks 112th or worse in a number of categories. They rank last in rushing defense.

For the first time this season, the Huskies will be kicking off in the afternoon. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m.