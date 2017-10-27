Stolen truck has Spokane County community reliving family’s horrifying murder

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

The case of a stolen truck that Spokane County detectives need help finding has the community having to relive a family’s horrifying murder.

The Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force is searching for this white, 1994 Toyota pickup that was stolen from a property in Colbert where Spokane Fire Lt. Terry Canfield and his wife and son were shot and killed in 2015.

Surviving family members now own the property.

The pickup truck had belonged to Canfield.

The task force says they’ve already recovered a 1990 Acura that was also stolen from the property, but the truck is still missing.

Pickup description:

White, ’94 extended cab Toyota pickup

Washington license plate C93409B.

4” lift

White shock absorbers

Blue suspension parts

Silver skid plate underneath.

Back left rear window has a broken piece of Plexiglas as a replacement for the widow

Aluminum toolbox in the bed

Rhino lined bar bumper

If you know where the truck is, or have any information at all that can help the Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force find it and identify who stole it, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.

