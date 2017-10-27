One dead, one critically hurt in Seattle shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the people shot Thursday morning near the University of Washington campus has died.

Seattle police say they're still trying to figure out who is responsible for shooting two men in the University District near NE 42nd and University Way.

An official with Harborview Medical Center says one of the victims died Thursday evening at the Seattle hospital. The other victim was listed in serious condition.

The shootings happened around 1:30 a.m. Police say one of the victims was found on NE 42nd St. and the other in a parking lot just down the street from the UW bookstore.

Police say there was some kind of disturbance right before the shootings which were both very close to student housing -- Terry Hall and Lander Hall.

Investigators do not have a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call police.