Meet Chug and Sassy! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A pair of dogs are looking for a new home together.

Meet Chug and Sassy! Both are five-years-old and have been at the Skagit Valley Humane Society since August. Chug is a chihuahua-pug mix and Sassy is a chihuahua mix.

The pair are smaller dogs and are not high maintenance. They love to explore, go on walks and are a fun pair to be around. The shelter said it would be easiest if they both were adopted to the same family.

Chug and Sassy do well with kids and with cats as well. They have no medical or special needs.

To learn more about Chug and Sassy, head to Skagit County Humane Society.