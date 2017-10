LACEY, Wash. — A crash on southbound Interstate 5 near Lacey created a long traffic back-up Friday afternoon.

A serious rollover crash near SR 510 blocked two left lanes of I-5 at 12 p.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

One person was transported to the hospital.

1 PT transported by M3 to St. Peter Hospital in serious condition. 2 SB lanes closed. Big backup. Avoid this section of I5 if you can. pic.twitter.com/9mmcroAyBq — Lacey Fire (@LaceyFireDist3) October 27, 2017

Two lanes remained closed at 1 p.m. State officials encouraged drivers to avoid southbound I-5 as the backup grew to 12 miles.

AND. Please slow down for our friends @wspd1pio as they investigate accident & @wsdot_tacoma as they clear scene/make repairs. Thank you! — Lacey Fire (@LaceyFireDist3) October 27, 2017

