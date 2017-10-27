Help ID trio of suspects who attacked, robbed man inside his apartment

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police detectives are hoping you can help identify three violent suspects who attacked a man inside his own apartment, after he invited them in.

“You see a gentlemen opening up the door to an apartment building he lives in and he’s followed immediately by three suspects,” explains Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “Two males and a female. They’re carrying backpacks. They’ve got sleeping gear. You’re going to get a pretty good look at their faces. What you’re not going to see is what happens inside the apartment where the victim lives. Once inside, they’re looking around and according to the victim he has a pretty expensive computer. What happens next is, they grab the suspect, they start choking him, they take tape, wrap his neck and they actually wrapped him to the point where he lost consciousness. If you were to see the victim’s photos, you’ll see an eye where it’s swollen and totally red and that’s from the blood flow into that area. They also bound him and then they take the computer and they leave and you’re going to see them actually leaving the apartment and one of them, the backpack he carried in is hanging by his hand. We think that’s the guy that probably put the laptop inside. So, it’s a robbery assault. It’s a serious case. We’re fortunate that the victim didn’t die.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

detectives think the suspect wearing glasses and a lime green ball cap is white, in his 20's to 30's, with brown hair and a mustache.

The other male suspect has long blonde hair, wore a green military-like jacket and carried a red sleeping bag.

The female suspect is believed to be in her 20's or 30's. She wore a gray beanie cap and carried a backpack.

If you can tell Seattle Police their names, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.

CLICK HERE for step-by-step instructions on how to submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.