Help ID fraud suspects linked to bold gym parking lot prowl

WANTED IN ARLINGTON —

Arlington detectives are hoping you can help identify two suspects who used a credit card at a store that was boldly stolen from a vehicle while the victim worked out at a gym in Smokey Point.

“It’s a well-lit parking lot, wide open and we have lots of patrols through that area. We have our Smokey Point south substation in that area, so our police officers come through there quite frequently and still these individuals were able to break into that vehicle unnoticed and get out of there quickly,” said Kristen Banfield with Arlington Police. “This group was pretty impressive, because within minutes of breaking into this vehicle, taking a wallet, they traveled over to our local Walmart store, which is only about two minutes away and they proceeded to spend quite a few hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise. We’re just asking people to not leave valuables in your car. Make sure you take them with you, or just leave them at home.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The bald suspect with the dark beard is wearing a blue or purple, short sleeve shirt. It's tough to make out exactly what the writing is on the chest of it, but it almost seems like it’s name tags or something like you'd wear on a work shirt.

The second suspect wore a black, long-sleeve shirt with the same white logo on the chest and going down the arm.

If you can tell Arlington Police their names, use the P3 Tips App to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

CLICK HERE for step-by-step instructions on how to submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.