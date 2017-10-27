Christopher Zimmerman: Identity theft suspect accused of using victim’s info to pulloff hotel payment scams

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to find Christopher Zimmerman, a.k.a ‘Duncan Smith.’

He’s charged with five counts of identity theft.

Investigators say he sometimes uses the name ‘Duncan Smith’ to make reservations in various hotels – and his victim’s personal information to pulloff an elaborate payment scam.

Zimmerman’s accused of stealing property, like computers, from the hotels as well.

Detectives say his victims are widespread in and out of Washington state.

Deputies think he may be in Grand Island, Nebraska, but could also be in the Seattle/Tacoma area.

He has visited New Orleans, Louisiana in the past.

If you can tell deputies where to find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. It is anonymous.

CLICK HERE for step-by-step instructions on how to submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.