Cesar Adame: ‘Mr. Smokey’ fresh out of prison, in the wind in Tri-Cities

A big tattoo that says ‘Kiss of Death’ with a pair of lips could have a Tri-Cities fugitive covering up to try and hide — because with all that neck ink showing — Cesar Adame definitely sticks out on the street.

He’s a high-violent gang member street named ‘Mr. Smokey.’

Department of Corrections officers say he recently got out of prison for a felony assault bust and is already breaking probation.

DOC officers say he’s also done time for illegally having a gun and felony harassment.

His rap sheet also includes several more assaults, thefts, and resisting arrest.

He’s inked with a huge tattoo on the back of his head, the word ‘Yuri’ on his throat and ‘Merry’ opposite his ‘Kiss of Death’ tat.

DOC officers say he has ties to the Moses Lake and Desert Aire areas of Grant County.

He’s 34 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds.

If you know where ‘Mr. Smokey’ is hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to a thousand dollars if your tip helps lead to his arrest.

CLICK HERE for step-by-step instructions on how to submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.