CenturyLink High School Athlete of the Week: Tabitha Messineo

Tabitha Messineo, a senior at Puyallup High School, is the week seven winner of the CenturyLink High School Athlete of the Week program.

She was selected based on her leadership through athletics, academics, and community action.

ATHLETICS: Tabitha is a three sport athlete at Puyallup High School and participates in swimming, basketball, and track. This year, she was nominated as the captain of her swim team and is admired and respected by her coaches and peers.

ACADEMICS: Tabitha is dedicated to her academics and has maintained a 3.8 GPA throughout high school. She is described as perceptive, sharp, and respectful, which is why she was chosen by her teachers as the People’s Choice Award this year.

COMMUNITY ACTION: Tabitha has made a profound impact on the Puyallup community. She created and chairs a program called Viks Up, to boost student spirit and attendance at school events. She is also a member of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s LEAP program, which raises funds for local non-profits. These non-profits include Pennies for a Cause to raise money for the Special Olympics, Northwest Harvest, and InvestEd.

Every student athlete will be recognized at his/her school and at a Seahawks game. Each winner will also receive a $1,000 grant to their school's from CenturyLink and the Seahawks -- plus a personalized 2017 Nike Seahawks jersey, a custom football, sideline passes to a home game and more!

“CenturyLink is honored to partner with the Seattle Seahawks and Q13 FOX on this great program,” said Sue Anderson, CenturyLink’s Vice President of Operations for Washington State. “We believe in developing the potential of area student athletes and supporting their efforts in the community, both on and off the field.”

Each week, CenturyLink executives and Seahawks personnel will select a nominated student who meets or exceeds the criteria.