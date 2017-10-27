Bird-flipping fraud suspect: Watch woman linked to restaurant thefts gesture to store camera after using stolen credit card

WANTED IN WOODINVILLE –

Take a good look at a woman King County detectives say is giving the camera ‘The Bird’ at the target in Woodinville — right after she used a credit card stolen from a victim at a nearby restaurant.

She didn’t care she was being recorded, but maybe she’ll care about being caught after someone recognizes the face behind her single-finger salute.

“What we know about this case is our victim was in a Panera Bread in the area,” said King County Sgt. Cindi West. “Within a short time of leaving the Panera bread, she got a phone call from her bank asking her if she had just spent $1,000 at a Target store which she hadn’t. She looked in her purse and discovered that her wallet was missing. We have a picture of the suspect leaving the Target after using that credit card. What’s interesting on the picture is if you look at the picture, she’s flipping off the camera as she leaves so she clearly knows that she is being watched.”

Detectives think she could be behind the same type of crime that happened at a Panera Bread restaurant in Lynnwood.

In that case, the wallet thief went right next door to a Best Buy and quickly charged thousands of dollars with the victims credit card.

Detectives think she's white with blonde hair.

If you know her name, contact Crime Stoppers and claim the cash reward.

You can use the P3 Tips App to submit your information, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

CLICK HERE for step-by-step instructions on how to submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.