× Two killed when Amtrak train strikes vehicle near Kelso

KELSO, Wash. — Officials say two people are dead after an Amtrak train struck a vehicle in southwest Washington.

BNSF spokesman Gus Melonas says it happened at a private railroad crossing about 7½ miles north of Kelso at about 9:30 a.m. Friday. The train was heading from Portland, Oregon, to Seattle.

Investigators are still responding. The tracks have been shut down and all Amtrak and freight trains are being held.

Melonas said there are stop signs and railroad crossing signs at the intersection where the collision occurred.