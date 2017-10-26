Owner of Renton martial arts studio arrested for investigation of child rape

RENTON, Wash. — The owner of a martial arts studio in Renton has been arrested for investigation of rape of a child, the Renton Police Department said Thursday.

The unidentified man was arrested on Oct. 11, but has not been formally charged with a crime. He is out on $100,000 bail.

Q13 News typically does not name suspects until they are charged with a crime.

Police said the investigation began when a 10-year-old girl — a student at the martial arts studio — disclosed “inappropriate sexual activity to her parents and they in turn reported the allegation to police,” a police news release said.

The complaint alleges the man engaged in sexual activity with the 10-year-old girl at the studio on several occasions.

Police did not name the studio, but said it is located in the Cascade neighborhood of South Renton.

Police said they would like to talk to anyone “who has further direct information regarding this case.” Those people are urged to contact Detective Jarratt at the Renton Police Department (425) 430-7526, reference case 17-12449.