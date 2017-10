Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seattle -

The Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart has always wanted to try glassblowing and thanks to Phillip Hickok at Seattle Glassblowing in Belltown, she was able to make a bowl. Stewart was the 1st overall selection in the 2016 WNBA draft. She played for the University of Connecticut and won the NCAA Championship four times. She has also represented the United States at the Olympics in 2016 and brought home Gold.

