Mount Vernon police seek help in identifying ‘person of interest’ in groping incidents

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The Mount Vernon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a “person of interest” in two incidents in which a stranger groped two Mount Vernon High School girls.

The first reported case occurred on October 13 at about 7:55 a.m. Police say he grabbed one girl’s buttocks as she entered the high school campus from the area of 15th & Highland streets. Both victims were walking alone at the time.

After this case was reported, a second student came forward and reported a similar assault that occurred on September 25 at about 8 a.m.

The suspect in both cases is described as a light-skinned, most likely white male, late teens or early 20s, slim build, around 5-foot-8 to 6-foot.

Anyone with information that might assist police in identifying this individual is asked to contact Mount Vernon Police at (360) 336-6271 or at Crime Tipshttp://www.mountvernonwa.gov/FormCent…/Police-7/Crime-Tip-57

If you want to remain anonymous and collect a cash reward of up to $1,000, submit the tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by using the P3 Tips App on your phone or at www.p3tips.com You MUST submit the tip to Crime Stoppers in order to receive the cash reward. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound