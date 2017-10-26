Seatle cops searching for suspects after 2 shootings near UW dorms

SEATTLE — Seattle police were searching for suspects after two people were shot early Thursday morning near the University of Washington campus.
The shootings happened around 1:30 a.m. Police say one of the victims was found on NE 42nd St. and the other in a parking lot just down the street from the UW bookstore.
The two victims, men in their early 20s, were both taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Police say there was some kind of disturbance right before the shootings which were both very close to student housing -- Terry Hall and Lander Hall.
Officers said they were looking for a suspect but did not release a description.
University Way was shut down during the initial investigation but has since reopened.