Seatle cops searching for suspects after 2 shootings near UW dorms

SEATTLE — Seattle police were searching for suspects after two people were shot early Thursday morning near the University of Washington campus.

The shootings happened around 1:30 a.m. Police say one of the victims was found on NE 42nd St. and the other in a parking lot just down the street from the UW bookstore.

The two victims, men in their early 20s, were both taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there was some kind of disturbance right before the shootings which were both very close to student housing -- Terry Hall and Lander Hall.

Officers said they were looking for a suspect but did not release a description.

University Way was shut down during the initial investigation but has since reopened.