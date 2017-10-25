× While investigating murder of woman found dead in Pierce County, police find abandoned baby

KENT, Wash. – Sheriff’s detectives said a woman whose body was found by the side of a Pierce County road Monday was killed in a house in Kent, and when the house was searched, they found a 4-month-old baby girl who had been abandoned there.

Pierce County sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer identified the victim as Linda K. Sweezer, 64, and said the suspect is a man named Lance G.F. Rougeau.

Detectives said it appeared that Sweezer’s body had been burned in an attempt to dispose of it.

The baby was found alone in a crib suffering from dehydration. She’s OK after a stay in the hospital, and a relative will care for her.

The baby was Sweezer’s granddaughter. She was caring for the child and in the process of obtaining legal custody.

Troyer said detectives have found no link between Rogeau and Sweezer.

“There’s nothing we can find that can tie him to the mother of the child, to the victim, or to the infant,” Troyer said.

Police and sheriff’s deputies are working leads in several locations.

Rougeau is a 25-year-old black man who is about 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds. He has long curly black hair, brown eyes, a mustache and a goatee. He frequents the Kent area.

Detectives are looking for Sweezer’s car, a bronze 2003 Chevrolet Impala, license No. AGZX9423.