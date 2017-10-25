× Sounders FC to face Vancouver Whitecaps in playoffs

Seattle -Sounders FC’s opponent for the Western Conference Semifinals has been determined following Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s 5-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes earlier this evening. With Vancouver’s Knockout Round win, the third-seeded ‘Caps advance to the semifinals to face the second-seeded Rave Green.

The semifinals are a two-match, aggregate-goal series, with the better-seeded club hosting the second leg of play. Under this format, Sounders FC is set to face its Cascadia rival in Vancouver on Sunday, October 29 before hosting Whitecaps FC at CenturyLink Field on Thursday, November 2.

Sunday’s first-leg match is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. PT kickoff at BC Place, with television coverage being provided by ESPN, TSN and TVA. Final broadcast information and kickoff time for the second leg in Seattle are yet to be announced by Major League Soccer, with additional details forthcoming.

Single-match tickets for the November 2 match are available at SoundersFC.com/Playoffs and are also for sale at the CenturyLink Field box office.

2017 marks the ninth-consecutive year that Sounders FC has qualified for the MLS postseason, which stands as the longest active streak in Major League Soccer.