Sound Transit north line trains briefly delayed due to suspicious package
EDMONDS — Sound Transit trains leaving Everett were delayed Wednesday morning due to a suspicious package on the tracks just south of Edmonds.
According to Sound Transit, Sounder north line trains departing Everett after 1701 were on hold while police resolved the situation. A short time later, the tracks were cleared and regular train service resumed.
It was not immediately known what was in the package.
This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.