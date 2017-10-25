× Sound Transit north line trains briefly delayed due to suspicious package

EDMONDS — Sound Transit trains leaving Everett were delayed Wednesday morning due to a suspicious package on the tracks just south of Edmonds.

According to Sound Transit, Sounder north line trains departing Everett after 1701 were on hold while police resolved the situation. A short time later, the tracks were cleared and regular train service resumed.

It was not immediately known what was in the package.

Rider Alert: Sounder north line train delays due to police activity https://t.co/E4TkqP1CMO — Sound Transit (@SoundTransit) October 25, 2017

This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.